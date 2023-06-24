Quo Vadis





June 26, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 24, 2023.





Dear children, imitate John the Baptist in his faith and courage.





The Force of God is with the righteous.





Fear not.





Ye are walking towards a future where few will have the courage of John the Baptist.





Many will retreat out of fear and the truth will be present in few hearts.





I am your Mother and I love you.





I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to Me.





I do not want to oblige you, but take My Appeals seriously.





You are of the Lord and only Him you must follow and serve.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus.





When you feel the weight of difficulties, call ye for Jesus.





In silence and prayer you can hear His Voice.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





One year ago Our Lady gave this message to Pedro on June 24:





Dear children, open your hearts to the Merciful Love of My Son Jesus.





He waits for you with Open Arms.





Approach the confessional and, repentant, receive the Mercy through the Sacrament of Confession.





My Jesus wants to save you.





Be docile and listen to Him.





You live in a time where darkness seems to win, but My Jesus is in control of everything.





His Light will dispel all darkness from the hearts of those who love and defend the truth.





Courage!





Be men and women of prayer.





Imitate John the Baptist.





John was a man of deep spirituality.





Silent, he spoke at the right moments and his words transformed lives because he taught the truth.





Truth is your great weapon of defence for these times of spiritual confusion.





With the same courage of John the Baptist, take the Message of My Jesus to those who are walking towards the spiritual abyss.





Silence, listening and prayer: these are the weapons I offer you to overcome the demon.





Onward in the defence of the truth.





Ye will still see horrors in the House of God, but the truth will overcome the lie.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hBCZ7FwYPc