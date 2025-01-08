© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
General Flynn | Flynn’s Role In Trump 47 Administration? New Jersey Drones? A 40% Raise for Congress? Biden Versus Cousin Eddie Debate? “CCP has a DRONE carrying vessel to launch DRONES from?” - General Flynn
Watch General Flynn’s Documentary Today At:
Follow General Flynn Today At: https://x.com/GenFlynn
*************************************************************************
**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation
What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content
What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content