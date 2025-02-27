❗️Hamas & Israel hold another exchange after ceasefire dispute

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Hamas and Israel hold another exchange after ceasefire dispute
Israel released 602 Palestinian prisoners it had delayed in protest of the "Hamas ceremonies," while Hamas handed over the bodies of 4 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross.
📹 Social media footage shows the convoys exchanged between Gaza and Israel tonight. Video from last night, 26st.
Adding: ⚡️ Hamas commits to ceasefire, ready for talks on phase 2
The only way to secure the release of the remaining Israeli prisoners is to honor the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the movement said, urging Israel not to backtrack.