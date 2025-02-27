❗️Hamas & Israel hold another exchange after ceasefire dispute

❗️ Hamas and Israel hold another exchange after ceasefire dispute

Israel released 602 Palestinian prisoners it had delayed in protest of the "Hamas ceremonies," while Hamas handed over the bodies of 4 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross.

📹 Social media footage shows the convoys exchanged between Gaza and Israel tonight. Video from last night, 26st.

Adding: ⚡️ Hamas commits to ceasefire, ready for talks on phase 2

The only way to secure the release of the remaining Israeli prisoners is to honor the Gaza ceasefire agreement, the movement said, urging Israel not to backtrack.