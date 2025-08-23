BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Our work was stolen
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
113 views • 3 weeks ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: These people are talking about cancer vaccines and merging humans with AI. What are they talking about?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, first of all, Patrick Soon-Shiong, I had a job interview with him on November 9, 2011. So he sold his companies and he created ImmunityBio. So he didn't lie. So he said, the FDA, Collins and Fauci, they blocked that. He said, I have a T cell. You know, you have zillions of T cells. Which one? And you'll make three times the number of suppressor of helper T cells for every cytotoxic T cell. Because your God given T cells and your adaptive arsenals and immune response, better not miss and shoot the decoy and hit the fake capital MRNA that you're making.

So yeah, they stopped it. And all four of those people are pictured in the article I just sent you. That was Killary, Hillary Clinton at the NIH criminal center with Fauci, Collins, Harold Varmus, the director of NIDA, and then this CC director who stole Bench to Bedside proposals written by government workers, including Ruscetti, and me, funded by some of those grants that we did at the NIH since 1980.

08/20/2027 - Thrivetime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6xusf6-dr-judy-mikovits-cancer-vaccines-a-cancer-vaccine.-cancer.html

ImmunityBio: https://immunitybio.com/founders-vision/

WHEN I WAS J6ED IN 2011 WHY WERE THEY AT THE NIH CRIMINAL CENTER?: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/when-i-was-j6ed-in-2011-why-were-they-at-the-nih-criminal-center

