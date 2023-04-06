BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Digital Prison (pt 6): The Metaverse discussed in 2022 (pt 1)
Six Gun Cross
Six Gun Cross
10 followers
39 views • 04/06/2023

From an Economic Forum in 2022. The whole discussion lasted about an hour and a half. I took some key clips that caught my attention. I condensed it in to two short segments (pt1 and 2). Maybe in another video I will comment on them. Pay attention to what they are actually saying. Bible reader types should pick up on it.

Keywords
bibleaimetaverse
