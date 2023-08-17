© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Fire So Strong that People Felt the Heat Two Miles Offshore of Maui
Trilogy Excursions owner Riley Coon says people in Maui are shocked and angered by the fires on that island. Coon and his employees used their boating company to assist others during the tragedy.
