This Is Going To Be The End Of Joe Biden's Political Career: Peter Schweizer
Peter Schweizer on Life, Liberty and Levin. “But this is a critical turning point, Mark. I'm very encouraged. If you look at the public opinion polls, opinions are shifting on this on what the Biden's are doing and I think this is going to be the end of Joe Biden's political career.”
