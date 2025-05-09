Babylon ia fallen: archbishop Vigano reveals critical information on the late pope Francis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Nightbreed
According
to the now late pope Francis, the wicked do not go to hell (or death)
and simply just disappear. So there’s no death? Yet, Romans 6:23
says that the wages of sin is death.
And if there’s no death according to the late Jesuit pope, what about the great white throne judgment in Revelation 20:12-13 during which the wicked will be raised from the dead and be judged by Christ The Judge?
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington