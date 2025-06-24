BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Business in Crisis: How Faith-Entrepreneurs Are Shaping Canada | Jonathan Lewis & Steve Holmstrom
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
5 followers
Follow
2 months ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at [www.faytene.tv/donate](http://www.faytene.tv/donate) or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*


In this powerful episode, we sit down with Jonathan Lewis and Steve Holstrom—two visionary leaders mobilizing Christian business owners to transform their communities and the nation.


 *In this episode:*


- How faith-driven entrepreneurs are *rising in the face of economic uncertainty*

- The incredible story behind The Altar—a property bought in obedience to God that *sparked revival*

- Why finding your *assignment* is key to unlocking God's provision

- Encouragement for business owners *considering leaving Canada*

- A special invitation to the *National Day of Prayer in Ottawa* – July 11–12


This is more than a conversation—it’s a *call to action* for Canadian believers in business.


👉 Subscribe to the channel and share this with a friend who needs fresh vision for their calling.


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

*Sign Up Now: [https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source\_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787\&source\_type=em]*


---


*FIND US AT:*

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

📱 Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene



#KingdomBusiness #ChristianEntrepreneurs #FaithInCanada #SparkConference #NationalDayOfPrayer #FayteneTV #RevivalInCanada #MarketplaceMinistry


nationaldayofprayerfaytenetvfaithincanadarevivalincanadakingdombusinesschristianentrepreneurssparkconferencemarketplaceministry
