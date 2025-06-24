Business in Crisis: How Faith-Entrepreneurs Are Shaping Canada | Jonathan Lewis & Steve Holmstrom

*Donate to help us make more shows at [www.faytene.tv/donate](http://www.faytene.tv/donate) or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*





In this powerful episode, we sit down with Jonathan Lewis and Steve Holstrom—two visionary leaders mobilizing Christian business owners to transform their communities and the nation.





*In this episode:*





- How faith-driven entrepreneurs are *rising in the face of economic uncertainty*

- The incredible story behind The Altar—a property bought in obedience to God that *sparked revival*

- Why finding your *assignment* is key to unlocking God's provision

- Encouragement for business owners *considering leaving Canada*

- A special invitation to the *National Day of Prayer in Ottawa* – July 11–12





This is more than a conversation—it’s a *call to action* for Canadian believers in business.





