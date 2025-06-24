Business in Crisis: How Faith-Entrepreneurs Are Shaping Canada | Jonathan Lewis & Steve Holmstrom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this powerful episode, we sit down with Jonathan Lewis and Steve Holstrom—two visionary leaders mobilizing Christian business owners to transform their communities and the nation.
*In this episode:*
- How faith-driven entrepreneurs are *rising in the face of economic uncertainty*
- The incredible story behind The Altar—a property bought in obedience to God that *sparked revival*
- Why finding your *assignment* is key to unlocking God's provision
- Encouragement for business owners *considering leaving Canada*
- A special invitation to the *National Day of Prayer in Ottawa* – July 11–12
This is more than a conversation—it’s a *call to action* for Canadian believers in business.
