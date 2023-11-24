BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nick Fuentes: Can nationalists exploit "antisemitic" deportations of Muslims? NO
28 views • 11/24/2023

Nick Fuentes: Can nationalists exploit "antisemitic" deportations of Muslims? NO You look at what Olaf Sholtz is doing in Germany: He isn't proposing mass deportations. He is deporting a small number of the most vocal anti-zionist Muslims while keeping the door open for all economic migrants. THAT'S STILL WHITE GENOCIDE. #GazaGeniocide #AfD #Immigration

https://archive.ph/T2sts


Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF

immigrationmuslimsgenocidemigrantsgermanyamericafirstantisemiticnationalistswhitegenocidenickfuentesdeportationseconomicmigrantsgazageniocide afd
