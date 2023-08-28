EPOCH TV | Top 9 Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov [clip from June 2023]
Top 9 Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum
The WEF is attempting nothing less than the complete and total enslavement of humanity, through the establishment of a totalitarian one world government, ruled by an unelected technocratic "elite".
In a 2010 report, WEF founder Klaus Schwab, declared that "[a globalised world is best managed by a] self-selected coalition of multinational corporations, governments (including through the UN system), and select civil society organisations… [Governments are no longer] the overwhelmingly dominant actors on the world stage [and] the time has come for a new stakeholder paradigm of international governance."
Watch the full video:
https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/facts-matter-june-7-top-9-most-dystopian-things-pushed-by-the-world-economic-forum-4518552?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media
#KlausSchwab #WorldEconomicForum #GreatReset