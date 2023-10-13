BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
True Christianity and the Watchtower, Mormonism, and Christian Science T. A. McMahon & Kurt Goedelman (Part 1)
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
36 views • 10/13/2023

https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-kurt-goedelman-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Today and next week I have the pleasure of visiting with Kurt Goedelman. Kurt is the founder of Personal Freedom Outreach, a ministry that addresses the false teachings of cults and aberrational Christian groups as well as unbiblical beliefs and practices that have arisen within evangelical Christianity.

Kurt, welcome to Search the Scriptures 24/7.


Kurt: Hey, thank you, Tom. It’s an honor and a privilege to be with you and your listening audience.


Tom: Here, you know, many of our listeners know of Personal Freedom Outreach (PFO, which we’ll be referring to that as we go along) from your Quarterly Journal. But others who are unaware, I’m telling them, they need to subscribe to the Journal, which Gary later will tell them how to go about subscribing. Now, prior to the creation of the Journal, you and your wife, Angela, who’s just absolutely terrific--I’ve had the opportunity to speak at a conference, a PFO conference last year, and Angela--she gets the job done, doesn’t she?



