EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #2, Ephesians 5:1-7; Luke 6:36; 1 Peter 1:14-16; Galatians 1:4; 2 Corinthians 2:14-15, 20221125

EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #2

Ephesians 4-25-32; 5:1-7; Luke 6:36; 1 Peter 1:14-16; 1 Thessalonians 4:9; Galatians 1:4; 2 Corinthians 2:14-15; Colossians 3:5-7; Luke 12:15; Matthew 12:34-35; Titus 3:5-7)

GOD’s Sabbath: 20231125

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Wherefore putting away lying, speak every man truth with his neighbour: for we are members one of another.

26 Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath:

27 Neither give place to the devil.

28 Let him that stole steal no more: but rather let him labour, working with his hands the thing which is good, that he may have to give to him that needeth.

29 Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers.

30 And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.

31 Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice:

32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you. Amen! (Ephesians 4:25-32)





Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;

2 And walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.

3 But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints;

4 Neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient: but rather giving of thanks.

5 For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.

6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.

7 Be not ye therefore partakers with them. Amen! (Ephesians 5:1-7)

Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry:

6 for which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience:

7 in the which ye also walked some time, when ye lived in them.

Amen! (Colossians 3:5-7)

