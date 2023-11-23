DEEPSTATE NOT THANKFUL 40 YEARS NOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://news.usni.org/2023/11/22/uss-thomas-hudner-downs-multiple-drones-launched-from-yemen https://www.trtworld.com/us-and-canada/us-warns-india-as-it-thwarts-plot-to-kill-sikh-separatist-leader-in-america-15939768
https://www.dawn.com/news/1791719/us-calls-for-safe-resettlement-of-afghan-refugees
https://www.spytalk.co/p/us-intelligence-gap-on-potential
https://www.dawn.com/news/1791698/ex-obama-adviser-faces-hate-crime-probe-in-new-york
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/11/23/who-asks-china-for-more-details-on-unexplained-pneumonia-outbreak
https://world.kbs.co.kr/service/news_view.htm?Seq_Code=181964&lang=e
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-senate-votes-limit-decisions-by-supreme-court-justices-2023-11-22/