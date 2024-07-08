"BIBLE COSMOLOGY, SKIES & HOW CAPTAINS OF ENTERPRISE WILL RETURN" (End Times)

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

*This is a compilation of Bible cosmology as revealed to me by the Lord. IF THE IMAGES ARE TOO SMALL, CLICK & EXPAND YOUR SCREEN IN THE RIGHT CORNER, LOOKS LIKE THIS: [ ] AND IT WILL OPEN YOUR SCREEN.





The shape of the earth

The function of the sky

The division between the "worlds" (dimensions)





[He] has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, by whom He also made the worlds;





The requirement and command to keep Yah's word & commandments

The rejection of the fallen

The identities of who will come out of the skies before Jesus does.





The commands of Yah are ABSOLUTE. They form the boundary that keep us & our world safe. Whosoever shall break them and not repent or return to Yah's order, that one is a rebel, a renegade like Satan and will join the captains of enterprise. "Captains of Enterprise" is a phrase Yah used to describe the works of the fallen angels, how they set out to "seek their fortune" by wreaking HAVOC among men. Gen. 6:1-4 & the first book of Enoch Chapters 6-10 holds their story.





