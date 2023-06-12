Visit to Tacoma Homeless Encampment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I went to visit this homeless encampment in Tacoma because the city has told the residents they have to move off of this land in just a couple of days, but is not prepared to move them into shelters or housing of any kind. At first the residents believed I was there for nefarious or malicious purposes, but when they found out I was not, they were then willing to speak to me.
This camp has been there for a long time, in response to rising housing costs all over the city and state right now. The phone number on cityoftacoma. org is (253) 591-5252