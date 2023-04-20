NFL Player Chris Smith (31) has died...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
No cause of death has been released,
Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died, the Cleveland Browns and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced Tuesday. Smith was 31.
Smith was a member of the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons this season.
The cause of death was not disclosed.
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/36223731/former-browns-de-chris-smith-dies-age-31-per-agent
https://twitter.com/nypostsports/status/1648333118749790209
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1