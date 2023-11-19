BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sergio & Rhoda in Israel:We Spent 29 Days In Israel During War
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 11/19/2023

Rhoda and I flew back to Israel to be with our families and friends. Israel is at war. 350,000 thousand men and women were called into the reserves, whole cities were evacuated, rockets are flying in the south, rockets in the north… Arabs and Jews fighting, people and families divided, and if you watch the News, it may seem absolutely surreal. This is the documentary of what it is like here. The question we try to answer -- is peace even possible?

Get the Calendar here: https://snrisrael.com/calendar

Keywords
israelwarsergiorhoda29dayspeace possible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy