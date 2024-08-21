Post Script Interview: John L. Petersen - Futurist

John L. Petersen, professional futurist, introduces his upcoming talk at the Arlington Institute on September 7th. He discusses the unprecedented global shifts, encompassing politics, technology, climate change, and the expansion of human consciousness. The talk will explore unconventional ideas, wild card scenarios, and the evolution required to navigate a rapidly changing world. John's Transition Talk promises to provide a comprehensive and engaging overview of the future’s possibilities.





https://arlingtoninstitute.org/the-biggest-shift-in-human-history/





