Rights Are Not Gifts from Government: The Founders' View

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rights don’t come from a constitution, a bill of rights, or any document at all. Your natural rights - come from your creator - and you have them by the nature of your humanity. Even civil rights - are built on the foundation of natural rights. These were widely-held views from the founders and old revolutionaries.
Path to Liberty: December 6, 2024