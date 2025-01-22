The Manifestation Of Testicular Fortitude

.... I thinks that's 6 cases of Japanese beer he has there, all in glass bottles, all full and unopened. Enough weight where the average man would need a dolly type device to move. Well, there was no dolly available on this particular day it seems. I imagine this older guy here must have said to some younger guy, something like, "just pick up the cases of beer and carry them over there", and the younger guy says, "that's way too heavy, I need a dolly". And this older guy says something like, "that's pitiful, I could lift all of that without a dolly, hell, I could do so without even using my arms, or my legs". Younger guy says "20 bucks says no way".. and the rest is history. Bravo. Bravo, I say! And the refined wine-tasting crowd had a story to tell at all future wine tasting events. The end.