BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lahaina - Cars Melted in the Middle of a Field Surrounded by Intact Houses - Evidence of Directed Energy Weapon? You Decide
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
79 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
652 views • 08/28/2023

How does this happen? A video of two cars sitting in the middle of a field with no houses burnt all around it.

Yet, the aluminum rims melted into a stream. The steering wheels completely melted. The glass? Melted. Even the engine block beneath the hood was impacted.

You will see what NO media is permitted to show.

The only way this is getting out is through a Starlink satellite communication link since the internet is still completely down in Lahaina.

Subscribe to this channel for updates and additional videos.


Keywords
hawaiiyoutube censorshipmauimedia blackoutlahainapolitics and current eventshawaii firemauifirelahaina firetruth about lahaina
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy