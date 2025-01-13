BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥Eyewitnesses capture moments as LA power tower ignites, prompting locals to evacuate - Possible start of Eaton Fire, Altadena area - part 1
🔥Eyewitnesses capture moments as LA power tower ignites, prompting locals to evacuate - Possible start of Eaton Fire, Altadena area - part 1 

A couple was forced to abandon their Pasadena house as the Eaton Fire rapidly intensified within about half an hour, ABC7 reported. 

The news outlet shared footage from the home’s Ring camera, along with recordings made by the couple while they were packing their car, which documented the fire’s swift escalation 

Authorities are investigating whether an electrical transmission tower in Eaton Canyon might have been the origin of the fire that destroyed 7,000 structures in and around Altadena, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

@geopolitics_live

