GOD'S GRACIOUS INVITATION LUKE 14:1-35
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
112 followers
0
4 views • 08/01/2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 14:1-35. Probably the Pharisees had put the man there on purpose. They wanted to see what Jesus would do. They did not doubt that Jesus could heal him. The experts in the law of Moses and Pharisees could not reply. They knew that the law allowed them to do good acts on the Sabbath. God linked their law about the Sabbath to the rescue of the Israelites from being slaves (Deuteronomy 5:12-15). They had been slaves in Egypt and God brought them out of Egypt. The Pharisees had limited this law. They said that a person could heal only if someone’s life were in danger. If the Pharisees said ‘Yes’ to Jesus’ question, they would break their own rule. If they said ‘No’, they would appear to be cruel. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

jesus christphariseesalmighty god
