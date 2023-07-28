Brighteon Broadcast News, July 28, 2023 - Unlocking the biophysics SECRETS of REGENERATION (feat. Sayer Ji)

0:00 Intro

3:12 De-Banking

30:53 Interview with Sayer Ji





Regenerate Yourself Masterclass:

- After Chase targets Mercola, Robinhood targets the Health Ranger by SEIZING account

- Nigel Farage, Joseph Mercola and Health Ranger all targeted for promoting liberty and truth

- Bank and finance executives should be CRIMINALLY prosecuted for financial terrorism

- Why getting OUT of the banking and finance system is critical

- If you don't have self-custody of your assets, they can seize it or confiscate them at any time

- Full interview with Sayer Ji, author of "Regenerate"

- Announcement of new "Regenerate Yourself Masterclass" free streaming event

- How plants produce nutrients that allow people and animals to achieve health and longevity

- The Health Ranger's own story of regrowing nerves, ligaments and blood vessels after severe injury

- The biophysics of tissue regeneration, elemental transformation, awakening "zombie" cells and more







