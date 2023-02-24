UFOs, the Church and the News Narrative. Exposing the deception.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Exposing the extraterrestial deception with LA Marzulli. Why are the Churches not talking about UFOs?
More at: https://Streaming.LAMarzulli.net/
FULL SHOW. Questions with LA Marzulli #1, Oct 2022, [email protected] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPd0fSjMe0o
LA Marzulli Channel. https://www.youtube.com/@TheLAMarzulli/videos
About LA: "L.A. Marzulli is an author, filmmaker and frank super-naturalist who lectures on the subjects of UFOs, the Nephilim, and ancient prophetic texts. He has penned twelve books including The Nephilim Trilogy which made the CBA best sellers list. Based on his work on the trilogy, L.A. received an honorary doctorate from his mentor Dr. I. D. E. Thomas, who was the Provost at Pacific International University." ~ https://lamarzulli.net/about/