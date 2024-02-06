A PRESIDENCY IN PERIL: New Devastating NBC Poll shows BIDEN sinking further

Devastating NBC poll indicates President Trump has his widest lead yet over Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, with 47% to Biden's 42%.

The poll's grim results for Biden have led NBC to describe his presidency as a "presidency in peril."

Joe Biden's approval ratings are at their lowest, according to the same NBC poll, with a 37% approval rating and a 60% disapproval rating. A stark contrast is drawn with only 16% of people strongly approving of Biden, compared to 49% who strongly disapprove.





Trump is said to have double-digit leads over Biden on several key issues, including border security, mental and physical health, the economy, fighting crime, competency, and improving America's standing in the world.





