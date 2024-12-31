BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The RUNWAY at EIGHTY FEET!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
115 views • 6 months ago

As a General Aviation Pilot with years of experience, I have a special place in my heart for Aviation in general. and specially for the tens of thousands of Pilots who everyday do their jobs with skill and curtesy. There are Bush Pilots in Alaska, Missionary Pilots in Asia and Africa who have amazing skills. There are fighter pilots with nerves of Steel and Pilots of large Airplanes who deal with challenging situations on a daily basis.

Spokane International Airport is considered one of the most difficult airports in the US, especially during the Winter Months when Fog and Low Clouds hug the airport and impair visibility.

Here, an Airline Captain is forced into a go-around because of Low Ceilings. On his Second Approach he broke out at Eighty Feet and landed smoothly, applying reverse thrust only after assuring he had forward control!

The Cabin was silent on the landing. Here you can experience it on video!


weatheraviationflyingculture and life
