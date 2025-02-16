Plague is my legal testimony through my entire career from 1985

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Judy Mikovits, PhD: I've been literally in tears most of the night, um, just tears of joy. Did not ever think we would see this day.

Dr Darrell Wolfe: Well, nobody knows better than you. You've been in the trenches. You've been in the trenches for years. And anybody that has taken the time to take a look at Judy's books, which I'm going to put up here, because if you haven't read them, you don't know the story. You don't know the story that's been going on for years and years. I mean, how would you like to have the whole thing laid out to you, like a menu to show you when this domino falls, why the other ones fell, and that's what her books do. If you can take a look right behind me here, you'll see that. If you haven't read her books, you might want to know the truth.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: What's really important about all of these books is they're not a how to manual. They're testimonies. They're testimonies, literally from our whole lives and every person who entered, in a Biblical sense, a testimony of how we as humanity, we as people, we come together. Every attempt has been made over the last, you know, 15 years since our 2009 science paper, which is what the first book you see on the cover there, Plague. Plague is my legal testimony of what happened, the events from 2005, let's say, but it gets all the way back through my entire career of 1985 and if you look at those covers of those books, really the key book is Plague Of Corruption.

