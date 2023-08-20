Black Lives Matter activist Lidia Thorpe is an Australian Senator and A Disgrace.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Radical black lives matter activist and Senator Lidia Thorpe, has declared war on Australia, again. In this video, I expose her past and uncover the truth, regarding what her agenda is and what is her end goal!
Be sure to share this video around!
#AusPol #VoiceToParliament #VoteNO
https://bio.link/blacklistedresearch
Join Roobs Flyers:
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RoobsFlyer/
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsFlyers
Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.