© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel is acting like a terrorist organization and not a state according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
💬 "I wonder if there is any other army or any other state that perperates such crimes of humanity..."
adding what else he said today:
"Israel, the West owes you a lot, and Turkey does not," Erdogan
Turkish President and Chairman of the AK Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, made this announcement during a meeting of his party's group in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.
Key points on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict:
➡️Visits by high-ranking Turkish officials to Israel have been canceled.
➡️Turkey protests against Israel's policies in the Gaza sector.
💬 "Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a group of mujahideen fighting for the protection of their land!" - Turkish President.
➡️The USA, together with Israel, will lose because they stand against the establishment of justice, and justifying attacks is a legacy of the West's bloody history.
➡️Turkey intends to continue sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza sector, which is under attack by Israel, and the border crossing at "Rafah" should be opened.