Our entire EMF safety standard relies on outdated 1980s rat studies.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The shocking truth: Our entire EMF safety standard is based on a handful of 1980s rat studies. The science is dangerously outdated. The Free EMF Hazard Summit reveals what Big Tech doesn't want you to know. Watch at BrightU.com starting August 23.
Watch EMF Hazards Summit 2025 for free at https://BrightU.com
#EMF #radiation #healthrisk #wifi #5G #braindamaged #wellness #toxins #remedies #EMFprotection #electromagneticfields