The aftermath of Iranian ballistic missiles hitting Tel Aviv and the city of Petah Tikva.
Adding, there were photos showing the following:
‼️ IDF soldiers have been sheltering in schools to avoid Iranian strikes
📝 Amerikanets - (https://x.com/ripplebrain/status/1934478407284519420?s=46)
“He openly admits he's active duty IDF in his bio. This is more shameless than anything the Ukrainians have done.”
Adding about images shown:
Israeli Spike ATGMs discovered in Iran, used by Mossad agents to strike Iranian air defense systems and radars.
Presumably, the launchers were controlled remotely via the Internet.