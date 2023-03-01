US Soldier in Ukraine Defects to Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Interview with ex US Soldier John Mcintyre by Murad Gadziev. "John McIntyre, a former US soldier who served as a mercenary in various Ukrainian military units for almost a year, has claimed in an interview with RT. He said that he defected to Russia after witnessing the actions of Ukrainian troops amid the ongoing conflict between Kiev and Moscow." - RTREAD MORE: https://www.rt.com/russia/572220-ukaine-nazi-problem-us-soldier/