STOP BOWING TO GHOSTS! Freedomain Livestream

Any books on parenting you'd recommend?





In the world of "The Future," would HR departments still be a thing?





How can UPB be universal, yet at the same time be relative based upon the relationship between people" This is referring to the idea that to owe a person truthfulness, they need to be honest themselves?





Did you watch the documentary Plandemic 3?





Are individual freedoms and societal stability always compatible?How do we define nations if society doesn't exist?





isn't personal freedom and human rights also just a concept?





What if someone is researching a potentially dangerous bio weapon? Do we classify this as the initiation of the use of force even if we have not yet seen the outcome of this research?





The other day listening to a livestream I had realized how much I want to be like you Stef (mixed with my own likes/preferences). What steps would you recommend for me to gain your wisdom, strength and integrity?





Do you think A.I research posses a credible threat to societal stability? This was privately funded and can lead to mass job layoffs





Can a free market solution ever rival people who can print money / want to prevent everyone else from rising to their level?





Do you think that Apple VR snorkel will revolutionize the world or end up like the metaverse?





How did you come up with the idea for your environmental software?





How would a free society "school" or "educate" those of a lower intelligence?





Livestream 11 Jun 2023