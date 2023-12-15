Tucker Carlson | Ep. 52 Kyle Rittenhouse exercised the most basic right of all: the right to self-defense. And he’s still being punished for it.
Kyle Rittenhouse tells Tucker Carlson how left leaning journalists are worse than Antifa.
Unlock all-new shows from Tucker and his team: https://tuckercarlson.com
Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson
Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates!
#TuckerCarlson #KyleRittenhouse #BLM #Antifa #KyleRittenhousetrial #riots #protests #kenosha #news #politics #interview #wisconsin #leftwing #propaganda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.