Song by group Overton Gate, singing Geranium BloomsЦветет герань (Geranium blooms)

Врата Овертона

Partial Lyrics:

Geranium blooms (Geranium blooms) This smell will wake you up at the very early Geranium (Geranium blooms) Petals fly away to your Maidan Geranium blooms along the Dnieper (Geranium blooms) Only you are an enemy (Geranium blooms)

When we were young The world shone everywhere It's dark and cold now And the geranium flower is to blame Again on the banking spring To everyone who goes to bed restful sleepI give you geraniums so that the night is darker To make the evil ones weaker I hear the geranium blooming (Geranium blooming) Breaks through the fabric of the night (Geranium blooms) Don't try not to pluck (Geranium blooms) It is unlikely that you will go to heaven



