WIDESPREAD NETWORK OUTAGES*2 X-CLASS SOLAR FLARES*100 MI^GRANTS SWARM STORE-STEAL VEHICLES*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://watchers.news/2024/02/20/xinjiang-records-lowest-temperature-in-history-at-52-3-c-62-1-f-china/

https://twitter.com/rtenews/status/1760584423601307909

https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1760512046666293366

https://twitter.com/accuweather/status/1760408846823194819

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13112901/Cell-networks-nationwide-Verizon-Mobile-att-down.html

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1760583613425352989

https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1760659374828069080

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/

https://www.solarham.net/

https://twitter.com/halocme/status/1760570043673596331

https://twitter.com/TamithaSkov/status/1760572415443443765

https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1760357332528374260