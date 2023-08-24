Coluracetam 🔬 The $16,000 Lucidifying Smart Drug

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Japanese-developed Racetam is one of the latest nootropics to be inspired by Piracetam - the original smart drug. According to ScienceGuy who spent $16,000 to create the initial batch of the stuff..."Without a doubt, COLURACETAM's pharmacological effects appear to be significantly more potent, profound and widespread than all the other RACETAMS."
A certain segment of Biohackers has an obsessive interest in optimizing Neuroplasticity, which depends profoundly on the ACh system. Coluracetam is attractive to Biohackers who are into rapid language acquisition, recovering from brain damage, going through hardcore graduate programs to attain a specialized STIM field degree, training for a memory competition, or maybe they want to teach themselves echolocation.
