BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Coluracetam 🔬 The $16,000 Lucidifying Smart Drug
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • 08/24/2023

This Japanese-developed Racetam is one of the latest nootropics to be inspired by Piracetam - the original smart drug. According to ScienceGuy who spent $16,000 to create the initial batch of the stuff..."Without a doubt, COLURACETAM's pharmacological effects appear to be significantly more potent, profound and widespread than all the other RACETAMS."

A certain segment of Biohackers has an obsessive interest in optimizing Neuroplasticity, which depends profoundly on the ACh system. Coluracetam is attractive to Biohackers who are into rapid language acquisition, recovering from brain damage, going through hardcore graduate programs to attain a specialized STIM field degree, training for a memory competition, or maybe they want to teach themselves echolocation.


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/301-coluracetam

Order 💲 Coluracetam

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Coluracetam-ND

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Coluracetam-PN

UK & EU https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Coluracetam-EU

Keywords
sciencepharmaceuticalsbiohackingnootropicssmart drugsneuroplasticityracetamscoluracetamneurogenesisantidepressantlimitless mindsetmeta-analysisampakinicbci-540mkc-231
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy