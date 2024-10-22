Olive season turns deadly in Faqou'a

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Martyr Hanan AbuSalamah, 59 years old from the village of Faqou’a east of Jenin in the West Bank of Palestine, was out picking olives with her family from their orchards, when she was shot by Zionist Brownshirts in the chest. Obada Tahayne filmed her funeral as the village bed her farewell.
Filmed: 17/10/2024
