❗️Violence erupts between Spanish locals & alleged Moroccan migrants

Horrific wounds all over 68yo Domingo’s face after ‘North African man’ beat him (photo was shown)

He told cops that '3 individuals, possibly Moroccan' cornered him before one attacked him.

Brutal assault prompted riots in Spanish town Torre-Pacheco.

People covered in blood after Spanish riot cops crack down on protesters.

Violence erupts between locals and alleged Moroccan migrants.

Footage from Jupol Nacional