The Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association with Sam Bushman

Eileen Tesch speaks with Sam Bushman, CEO of the Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association. Sam talks about the goal of the Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association is to educate the citizens about their responsibilities and educate all law enforcement personnel or elected officials about their oath of office and their obligations.





