Russia destroys Kiev military plant, Ukrainian air defenses hit hospital

Russian cruise missiles hit a military factory in central Kiev, Savod Artem Plant, destroying a large number of weapons and ammunition at the enterprise. Ukraine disputed its air defense system, which hit an Okhmatdyt children hospital not far from the factory. But the video shows the difference between the arrival of X-101 missiles at Artem factory and NASAM missile system arriving at the hospital.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
