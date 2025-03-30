© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6
The Ivermectin Aggressive Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/426l0uc
Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x
Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5
Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xUtxop
Original Video Source: https://rumble.com/v6k2qg1-ivermectin-the-hidden-treatment-for-cancer-they-dont-want-you-to-know-about.html
Video & Description Credit To: https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen
Ivermectin: The Hidden Treatment for Cancer They Don't Want You to Know About - Dr. William Makis
The Kim Iversen Show LIVE Interview With Dr. William Makis | February 12, 2025
Dr. William Makis is a Canadian Radiologist, Oncologist, and cancer researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed publications.
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T
UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt
Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz
Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5
Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm