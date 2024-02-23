Covid_AI and The Mark of The Beast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most people don't realize the real reason for the Covid Plandemic, but it was to implant a tracking system through Artificial Intelligence to prepare for the Mark of the Beast system that is coming soon. The Covid shot changes a person's DNA and the plan is to make humans, unhuman.
This universal tracking system is much closer than people think