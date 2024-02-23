BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Covid_AI and The Mark of The Beast
Congregation of YHWH Jerusalem
Congregation of YHWH Jerusalem
460 views • 02/23/2024

Most people don't realize the real reason for the Covid Plandemic, but it was to implant a tracking system  through Artificial Intelligence to prepare for the Mark of the Beast system that is coming soon. The Covid shot changes a person's DNA and the plan is to make humans, unhuman.

This universal tracking system is much closer than people think

bibleroboticsaiyhwhmark of the beastdnarevelationendtimesworld economic forumwefcovidplandemicklaus schwabartificial inteliegncecoyj
