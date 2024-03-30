BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(MIRRORED VIDEO) April 8 Solar Eclipse & Ascension of the Molecular Biological Machines
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
390 views • 03/30/2024


Video MIRRORED from -

https://rumble.com/v4k5nhx-april-8-solar-eclipse-and-ascension-of-the-molecular-biological-machines.html 

Ok, lets be clear here , we THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE do not agree with 100% of the info   on this persons Channel and  website etc. (Particularly this unidentified female speaker referring to "Viruses  " which have NEVER BEEN PROVEN TO EXIST COZ ITS A LIE and also we object to the image aka screen of the " THEORY OF EVOLUTION" which IS ALSO THE FREEMASON , DARWINIAN LIE  BASED IN THE FAKE JEWISH KABBALAH OUT OF THEIR BLASPHEMOUS  TALMUD ) However, this particular info needs to be taken  seriously as it completely comes out of Obama's 2013 BRIAN INITIATIVE and the info is factual and verifiable regarding the vaccinated ... "they're growing cellphones inside the vaxxed",  is clearly a thing. This April 8th 2024 Solar Eclipse this coming week is potentially a huge possible activator of the Bioluminescence Luciferase within the COVID 19 vaxxed, during the UV Eclipse light entering peoples eyes who will be observing the Eclipse with unprotected eyes, ( encouraged by authorities ) . This may/will switch ON the BACTERIORHODOPSIN . BACTERIORHODOPSIN in MAGNETIC FIELDS can be used as a MOLECULAR SWITCH and becomes Diamagnetic ( Levitatable ? ) Remember the frog experiments ? We hypothesise that this MAY BE THE TIME THE NWO STAGE THIER FAKE, UNBIBLICAL HOAX RAPTURE. ? ( Watch this space )

Hang in there all ye fellowlabourers in JESUS Christ until the end. There is NO Rapture, it’s a 500 year old Jesuit/Fake Jew False Doctrine.

KJV
1 THESSALONIANS 5:21
21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.



