BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Special Interview with Dr. Brian Hooker and Polly Tommey: The Vaxxed 3 Premiere
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
136 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
327 views • 7 months ago

In this special edition of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis welcomes Dr. Brian Hooker and Polly Tommey to discuss the highly anticipated release of Vaxxed 3, the latest documentary in the groundbreaking series that sheds light on vaccine injuries and the importance of informed consent. In this candid interview, they share their personal stories, the challenges their families have faced due to vaccine injuries, and their unwavering commitment to raising awareness about the medical risks associated with vaccines.


The conversation covers the history and impact of the Vaxxed documentary series, the new revelations presented in Vaxxed 3 and how these films have touched the lives of countless families worldwide. Tune in to hear their powerful stories and insights on medical freedom and vaccine safety.


Don't miss the FREE online premiere of Vaxxed 3 on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.


Register and watch the premiere here: https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org/

Keywords
polly tommeybrian hookerdr bryan ardisthe dr ardis showvaxxed iii
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy