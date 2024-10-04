Special Interview with Dr. Brian Hooker and Polly Tommey: The Vaxxed 3 Premiere

In this special edition of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis welcomes Dr. Brian Hooker and Polly Tommey to discuss the highly anticipated release of Vaxxed 3, the latest documentary in the groundbreaking series that sheds light on vaccine injuries and the importance of informed consent. In this candid interview, they share their personal stories, the challenges their families have faced due to vaccine injuries, and their unwavering commitment to raising awareness about the medical risks associated with vaccines.





The conversation covers the history and impact of the Vaxxed documentary series, the new revelations presented in Vaxxed 3 and how these films have touched the lives of countless families worldwide. Tune in to hear their powerful stories and insights on medical freedom and vaccine safety.





Don't miss the FREE online premiere of Vaxxed 3 on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.





Register and watch the premiere here: https://vaxxed3.childrenshealthdefense.org/