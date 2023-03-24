EVIDENCE: The Ukraine war started in 2014 (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel numuves at:-
https://youtu.be/689UzPVpJEM
Mar 23, 2023 DONETSK
The Western media/gov't narrative, which dominates the minds of most people on Earth, is that Putin woke up one day and decided to conquer Ukraine and put his entire nation/livelihood at risk because he's crazy. Most scholars who have studied US/Russo relations know that narrative is stupid. Here is evidence of that.