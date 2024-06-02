US Sports Basketball Feat. Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever WNBA Highlights

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Athletic Preparation for the Female (ALL) Athlete

https://bit.ly/AthleticPrep

In this course, Coach Jeremy Heffner offers multiple sets and training philosophies you need to know in order to maximize your athletes' potential. He details different types of sets that you can use to train your own athletes. If you are a coach who wants to learn how to train your athletes better, then this is the course for you!

https://bit.ly/AthleticPrep





On today's show we have a 2026 SG prospect with a huge upside to her game and WNBA Highlights featuring the sensational Caitlyn Clark!





Video credits:

Toni Pernetti - Girls Basketball Recruiting Video (CLASS OF 2026)

Pipeline Productions

@pipelineproductions7215

https://www.youtube.com/@pipelineproductions7215





Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | June 1, 2024

The Indiana Fever secure their first home win of the season with a 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky 👏

NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with 17 PTS (58.3 FG%) & 9 REB, while Kelsey Mitchell pitched in 18 PTS!

See live WNBA games and more with the app

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3wVUJDf

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4e549gb





The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday