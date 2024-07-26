The Rock Almighty Your Super Powers Revealed

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

Plug this into your imagination. God has put great care in creating every single one of us. With abilities and a destiny beyond what we ask or think. That is why immersion in the word can change our thinking to the point where our doing activates all of the possibilities that he has endowed us with. Let's Rock!





Fearfully and Wonderfully Made

The Lord sees beyond who you are to who you can be.

Psalms 139:1-14

Looking at all He had created, God declared that it was very good (Genesis 1:31). We've been "awesomely and wonderfully made," with great potential for service in His kingdom (Ps. 139:14; Ephesians 2:10). However, some of us may doubt that this is true, because we notice so many ways in which we fall short. Let's look at some biblical examples of people who might have felt the same way......

